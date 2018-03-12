We are in a very criticial stage now as we are moving towards ratification of the EU- Armenia agreement that was signed in Brussels last November, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said in Brussels during the launch of the new architecture of the Eastern Partnership.

He said when talking about the future of the Eastern Partnership it is important not to forget the main idea behind it, and this is a system of common values that we all share.

Speaking about the ownership, Nazarian said that the EU was initially sole owner of the program as everything was designed and led by Brussels, and this was natural.

"However, the years passed, and some results were achiveed, and we also became more ambitious. We showed that not only EU is interested in the stability and credibility. There is an assertion that the Eastern Partnership project ceased to be exclusively an EU project and it is co-owned by partners, " he said.

Nazarian noted that the principle of differentiation is a key element in Eastern Partnership, and the new agreement signed with Armenia is a good example of differentiation in action.

"Eastern Partnership is not about identifying partners but about their commitment to work based on common values," he added.