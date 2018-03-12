YEREVAN.- What now occurs in Azerbaijan, starting with large-scale military drills and finishing with Azerbaijani President's statements, contradicts to the state's obligations to the OSCE Minsk Group, Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News - NEWS.am, answering the question what is the reason of the large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan which will be held from March 12-17.
According to him, Baku which is a member of the OSCE, should first of all inform the member countries of this organization that Azerbaijan prepares to conduct large-scale military exercises.
"Azerbaijan did not do this and violated all international agreements and international legal norms," complained Sharmazanov.
Now, according to Sharmazanov, Azerbaijani main ideology in Azerbaijan is anti-Armenian moods that have always been provoked by the political leadership and the elite.
"Anti-Armenian sentiments are not based on patriotism, but on supranationalism. By this step, Ilham Aliyev again wants to disguise problems of his state. Let's start with the fact that Azerbaijan is far away from democracy and protection of human rights", - the vice speaker of National assembly explained.
At the same time, he added that in this way the Azerbaijani authorities again try to distract the voters' attention from the problems and concentrate on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Sharmazanov described this as a "pre-election trick."
Earlier it was reported, Azerbaijan will hold large-scale military drills from 12 to 17 March with the participation of various military branches, formations and units, APA reported.
According to the source, the drills will involve up to 25,000 military personnel, nearly 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, about 50 army and front-line aviation units for various purposes. During the drills live-fire exercises will be conducted using new weapon systems at various training grounds.