YEREVAN.- Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan received on Monday newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Armenia Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob on the occasion of delivering credentials, the press service of the MFA Armenia reported.
Deputy Minister Hovakimyan congratulated Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob on the occasion of appointment and wished him success in his mission. Ashot Hovakimyan hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will do his best to the development of bilateral cooperation.
Thanking for the reception and congratulations, the Ambassador assured that Malaysia is interested in expanding relations with Armenia and he will spare no efforts strengthen the cooperation.
The interlocutors also discussed urgent regional issues.