The signing of the agreement between EU and Armenia showed that Russia's narrative that the Eastern Partnership is againt Russia flies in the face, Deputy Director General at DG Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Katarina Mathernova told reporters in Brussels.

The EU was telling that the countries do not have to make a choice, she said.

"You [Armenia] cannot be in DCFTA, but with the new agreement we showed that being a member of the Eurasian Union, you still can have trade relationship regulated by this type of an agreement," she said in response to a question by the Armenian News- NEWS.am correspondent.

Speaking about the new Eastern Partnership architecture launched in Brussels on Monday, Mathernova said the new architecture is about the support to the countries, while CEPA signed with Armenia is a bilateral agreement and is more about mutual trade with certain political aspects.