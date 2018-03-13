The ANCA-San Fernando Valley West Chapter has organized a one day conference in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle to recap the history and demand of its people to self-determination, as well as to review international resolutions and agreements pertaining to its legal status.
The one-day conference will feature presentations by historian Garo Moumdjian, Ph.D, Editor and Columnist Harut Sassounian, ANCA National Board Member Steven Dadaian, Esq., A.R.F. Western US Central Committee Member Levon Kirakosian, Esq., and A.R.F. Western US Central Committee Member Vache Thomassian, Esq.
The conference will be held on Saturday March 17, 2018.