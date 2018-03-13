YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani press has “flooded” its pages with presidential election campaign news, according to Past (Fact) newspaper of Armenia.
“They write that the country is multinational; even 30,000 Armenians now live in Azerbaijan. As evidence, haqqin.az information website has publicized a page from the voters’ list, where there is the surname of an Armenian—Nelli Aleksandrovna Petrosyan, born in 1956—under number 185.
“On April 11, Nelli (if, of course, there is a person with such a name and surname there) will fulfill her civic duty at the constituency in School No.167 of Yasamal raion [in capital city Baku],” wrote Past.