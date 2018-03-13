YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Ara Babloyan, has issued a statement on nominating a candidate for the post of the President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia.
“Under the Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitutional amendments [in 2005], I propose to the National Assembly Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy for appointing him in the vacant post of the President of the Constitutional Court from the Staff of the Constitutional Court,” the statement reads.
The position of CC President remains vacant ever since Gagik Harutyunyan was elected Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council.
And several days ago, former Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected member of the CC, and he gave up his parliamentary seat.
Also, Tovmasyan submitted a petition for withdrawing from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
The election of the new CC chief judge will take place during the next NA sessions to be convened from March 20 to 23.