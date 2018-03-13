YEREVAN. – No one can question the fact that Armenia’s incumbent President, Serzh Sargsyan, has an incomparably greater experience than anyone else in the negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Khosrov Harutyunyan, a member of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia faction at the National Assembly, expressed such a view at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, Sargsyan has an unprecedented experience and enjoys the reputation of a reliable partner at international instances, and these factors are taken into consideration at the negotiating table to resolve the Karabakh conflict.

“Serge Sargsyan’s becoming [the next] Prime Minister is a must, given the current trends in development in the Karabakh conflict,” Harutyunyan added.