YEREVAN. – New Ambassador of Malaysia to Armenia Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob—with residence in Moscow—on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
First, the President congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Noting that this year Armenia and Malaysia celebrate the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the President stressed that the historical relationships between the two peoples are a solid foundation to transform those warm ties into high-level inter-state relations and for effective cooperation. Also, Sargsyan underscored the need for the formation and subsequent expansion of a respective legal framework between the two countries.
The interlocutors spoke with satisfaction about the ongoing productive Armenia-Malaysia cooperation within international organizations.
Ambassador Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob assured that he will spare no effort to strengthen Armenian-Malaysian ties.
In the ensuing talk, the Malaysian diplomat presented his views on and visions for the opportunities toward the development of cooperation. The Armenian President, for his part, welcomed them and stressed that the ambassador’s practical mood inspires optimism that there will be activeness in bilateral relations.