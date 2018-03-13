Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Ara Babloyan, on Tuesday received a delegation from the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation—and led by Committee Chairperson Konstantin Kosachev—which is on a working visit to Armenia.

First, Babloyan wished success to the ongoing joint meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation. Also, he expressed confidence that the delegation’s current visit will contribute to making Armenian-Russian cooperation grow deeper.

In addition, the NA speaker noted that interparliamentary cooperation has an important place in Armenian-Russian state relations, and he underscored collaboration also within international parliamentary organizations.

Kosachev, in turn, stated that Armenia is a special ally to Russia, and added that their contact scopes and agendas coincide frequently. Also, he briefed the Armenian parliament speaker on the matters that were discussed at the first joint meeting of the day of the aforementioned committees.

Konstantin Kosachev also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy and mutually beneficial cooperation within international organizations, and he expressed the hope that the issues being discussed during their joint meetings will be resolved as soon as possible.

At the end of their talk the interlocutors conferred on parliamentary cooperation.