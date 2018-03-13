US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, replacing him with the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, BBC reported.
According to Trump, Pompeo would do "a fantastic job". He thanked Tillerson for his service, and also nominated Gina Haspel to become the first woman director of the CIA.
Two White House officials said Tillerson was told he was out on Friday, The Washington Post reported.
President Donald Trump says he and ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “disagreend on things.”
Trump cites their divergent opinions on the Iran nuclear deal. Iran agreed before Trump took office to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions. The president regularly criticizes the agreement as a bad deal and has repeatedly threatened to end it.
Trump spoke Tuesday of his desire to break the deal, but notes that Tillerson “felt a little bit differently, so we were not really thinking the same.”