Georgia's president Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi have sent a congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of being elected the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian’s office reported.
“I want to heartily congratulate you on the occasion of being elected President of the Republic of Armenia and to wish you success in your mission.I am happy for the bilateral relations between Georgia and Armenia have significantly developed in the recent period and have fostered the interactions between our friendly peoples. I am convinced that our friendly relations that developed throughout centuries will further develop for the benefit of our peoples,” Giorgi Margvelashvili’s message reads.
President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman also sent a congratulatory message to President Sarkissian.