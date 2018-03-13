YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a consultation on Tuesday to sum up the works done during the year since the founding of the Military Insurance Fund, the achievements and the goals of the fund, taking into account the fact that initially this initiative was highly appreciated, all works should be conducted with maximum transparency and presented to the public. In addition to the members of the Foundation Council, the Director of the Foundation, the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia, the relevant officials of the presidential staff and the Ministry of Defense took part in the consultation, the press service of the Armenian President’s Office reported.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan reported to the participants of the meeting about the financial performance of the Military Insurance Fund during the reporting period, about the fund's reimbursements, donations and other activities.

After listening to the reports, the members of the Council presented their assessments and opinions on the results of the Fund's activities over the past year.

The President considered the work of the fund a very good example of effective cooperation between the private and public sectors in the field of security, stressing that military insurance, in his opinion, is closely related to security.