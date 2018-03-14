YEREVAN. – On Monday and Tuesday, a delegation from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia participated—in London—in the regular consultations on Armenian-British politico-military and bilateral cooperation.
According to the MOD Information and Public Relations and News Department, the sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues, presented the ongoing reforms in the defense systems of the two countries, and underscored their joint efforts toward the formation of a collaborative climate in the South Caucasus.
Also, they summed up the results of their bilateral defense cooperation in 2017, and reached agreements on implementing cooperation programs in several new domains.
And at the end of their consultations, the parties signed the 2018 Armenian-British cooperation program in defense.