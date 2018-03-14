Kosachev: Armenia is truly strategic partner and ally to Russia

GIZ representatives: Some Armenia startups can become serious international players

Second round of competition for IT grants kicks off in Armenia

Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Russia MP says sale of arms to Azerbaijan is just doing business

Vutova: New Criminal Code adoption is part of Armenia’s commitments

Armenia FM to head to Denmark on official visit

EU ambassador says Armenia is at important transitional phase

US avenue to be renamed to Artsakh Street

Newspaper: Armenia President-elect did everything to report to incumbent President

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Karabakh President in Washington, visits Armenia embassy and Artsakh representation

Armenia, UK sign 2018 defense cooperation program

Snowden: New CIA boss is wanted for arrest in Europe

Hillary Clinton: US did not ‘deserve’ Trump presidency

Members of Congress commemorate 30th anniversary of anti-Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan

Trump says Russia must provide answers on poisoning of ex-Russian spy

Gina Haspel - torture master?

Tillerson says to leave office on March 31

U.S. general signals support for Iran nuclear deal

Armenia FM meets State Secretary of Sweden

Armenian President convenes consultation on activities of Military Insurance Fund

Georgia, Czech Republic presidents congratulate Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian

Teacher dismissed for calls for friendship between Azerbaijanis and Armenians

Bus carrying students crashes in Alabama

Trump nominates Gina Haspel to head CIA

Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

Konstantin Kosachev: Armenia is special ally to Russia

Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Pope Francis on 5th anniversary of his papacy

Armenia President: Ties with Malaysian people are solid foundation for effective cooperation (PHOTOS)

Ruling party faction MP: Only Armenia incumbent President can conduct Karabakh peace talks

Russia army general staff says US plans to strike Damascus

Armenia ex-justice minister’s candidacy is proposed as next Constitutional Court chief judge

Armenia MPs to observe Russia presidential election

CIS MPs in Yerevan, confer on environmental issues

OSCE PA chief: We support Minsk Group efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

PM, Lebanon businessmen discuss investment opportunities in Armenia

Trump extends sanctions on Iran for one year

Saad Hariri: Exchange of Armenia-Lebanon investments is in active phase

EU official: No major obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

Newspaper: 30,000 Armenians live in Azerbaijan?

Karabakh President arrives in Washington

MFA: UK accusations are aimed at discrediting Russia ahead of 2018 World Cup

EU official: EU-Armenia deal shows Eastern Partnership is not against Russia

Russia Federation Council delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Seekers of Armenians’ “treasures” detained in Turkey

Armenian PM meets with Lebanese President

ANCA SFV West Chapter to host conference on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Liberation Movement

Armenian President and IMF delegation discuss cooperation issues

Hariri: We need to strengthen relations with Armenia

Armenia PM: Armenian-Lebanese relations have great potential for development

Ambassador: Malaysia interested in development of relations with Armenia

Karabakh issue has no military solution – Sharmazanov to Moldovan parliamentarians

Sharmazanov: Azerbaijani military drills are political trick

Merkel and Putin have exchanged German beer and smoked fish

50 people killed in Nepal plane crash

Azerbaijan dissatisfied with US, summons Ambassador Cekuta to MFA

Armenian official: Main idea behind Eastern Partnership is a system of common values

Dollar is stable, euro goes down in Armenia

Moody’s changes Armenia sovereign rating prospect to “positive”

Armenia PM: Lebanese companies can use our platform to access broader markets

Johannes Hahn:We begin new process after Eastern Partnership summit

Mogherini: EU will be more practical with new Eastern Partnership architecture

Ambassador: Poland is interested in developing its ties with Armenia

EU extends anti-Russian sanctions for 6 months

Russia accelerates implementation of agreement on S-400 missile system supply to Turkey

Human fetus found in Armenia town manhole

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan started military exercises in blatant violation of OSCE commitments

Bodies of Turkish plane crash victims found in Iran

2011 Japan earthquake victims are remembered in Armenia’s Spitak

Man found dead near Armenia border checkpoint

Armenia local elections: All one-person candidates elected

Tragic road accident in Armenia town, one driver dies on the spot (PHOTOS)

Oil prices on the rise

North Korea leader wants to sign peace agreement with US?

Armenia FM heading to Sweden on official visit

Person falls into ravine in Armenia’s Lori Province

2 killed after helicopter crashes in New York

Armenian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Lebanon

Over 10,000 people take part in anti-racist demonstration in Florence

NBC journalist: I think Putin has something on Trump

Georgia's president to visit US

Trump reveals slogan of his second election campaign

Monument to St. Gregory of Narek to be erected in Vatican

Trump hits EU on trade days after imposing new tariffs

Trump: North Korea talks could bring 'greatest deal'

This robot can solve a Rubik's Cube in 0.38 seconds

Adult film star: I'm more in demand after Trump scandal

NBC journalist says she forced Putin to defend himself during interview

Rally is held in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Karabakh defense army holds consultation

Putin says Russia nuclear weapons can breach US missile systems

Armenia villagers’ trucks exporting apples to Russia get stuck at Upper Lars checkpoint

Babayan: Azerbaijan authorities committed another gross violation of international humanitarian law

Stepanakert: Claim of torturing Asgarov and Guliyev is intentionally trumped-up story

Putin ready to discuss missile-related issues with US

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 220 times within one week

Armenia MPs hold talks at White House, US Congress

3 people, hostage-taker dead after hostage standoff at California veterans’ home

Putin: Trump is not let to normalize relations with Russia