YEREVAN. – After being nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan does not intend to hold talks with representatives of the political arena, as did President-elect Armen Sarkissian after being offered to hold this office, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“Instead, according to our sources, Serzh Sargsyan attempted to gauge the existing moods within political circles on his PM matter by way of Armen Sarkissian himself, when the latter was having meetings with all the strata of society.
“During the meetings with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian gauged—upon the instruction of Serzh Sargsyan—also the existing moods on the prospect for the latter’s [Sargsyan’s] becoming PM. During the meetings he [Sarkissian] opened a conversation about it, asked the [respective] view of those forces; naturally, to report everything to S. Sargsyan,” wrote Zhoghovurd.