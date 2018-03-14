STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday visited the embassy of Armenia in Washington, D.C. and met with Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian, and the diplomatic staff.

Cooperation between the US and the two Armenian states were on the discussion agenda, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan stressed the importance of close cooperation between the NKR, Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, underlining that this is a crucial factor for the successful implementation of planned programs.

On the same day, Bako Sahakyan visited also in the Permanent Representation of the Artsakh Republic to the US and held a talk with its staff.

They conferred on the activities of this representation.

The Artsakh President noted the importance of expanding and deepening cooperation with the US stressing that the representation shall continue implementing daily professional work, and he gave specific respective instructions.