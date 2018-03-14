YEREVAN. – Armenia is at an important transitional phase.
Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at the discussion—in capital city Yerevan—on the draft Criminal Code of Armenia.
In his words, the EU provides a financial assistance of about €900 thousand to this program—ever since 2015, this amount is worth spending for these objectives, and the EU is cooperating with the Council of Europe with great satisfaction.
As per Świtalski, they are doing joint work, they have shared values, and assisting in Armenia’s reforms is a priority for the EU and members of the organization. In this connection, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia stressed the importance of making these reforms grow deeper, and he added that judicial reforms are in first place and they stand ready to assist in the implementation of these reforms.