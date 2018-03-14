YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, received director Gianni Vittorio Armani of Anas group of companies.
They discussed the opportunities for this Italian corporation’s engagement in the North-South Highway construction project in Armenia, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In particular, Armani stressed that they look forward to participating in the construction and subsequent operation of the Sisian-Kajaran section of this project.
PM Karapetyan welcomed this initiative of Anas group of companies, and he noted that the Armenian government underscores the implementation of this project and stands ready to collaborate with this Italian corporation.