YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Wednesday received chairperson Konstantin Kosachev of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation.
Kosachev is in Armenia within the framework of the joint meetings—in capital city Yerevan—of the aforesaid committee and of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As per President Sargsyan, Armenian-Russian relations are distinguished by their active discourse and effective cooperation at the highest levels.
Stressing that the strengthening of strategic relations with Russia is among the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, the President added that the country wishes to collaborate with all integration associations that play an important role in the region.
Also, President Sargsyan reserved a major part to interparliamentary ties, in terms of the development and strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations.
Agreeing with the President with respect to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in interstate relations, Kosachev, for his part, noted that the wish of Russia’s leadership and parliamentarians is the same. He spoke also about cooperation within international parliamentary organizations.
In addition, Konstantin Kosachev briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the matters discussed and decisions adopted at the Armenian and Russian lawmakers’ joint meetings in Yerevan. He added that they are endeavoring to realize the great potential which the presidents of the two countries are investing in bilateral relations.