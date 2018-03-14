A signing ceremony between Aleppo Compatriotic Charitable Organization (Aleppo-NGO) and the Embassy of Japan in Armenia took place on March 14 on the premises of the Aleppo Cuisine Center. The ceremony officially inaugurated a grant of $40,635 US dollars from the Embassy of Japan to Aleppo-NGO, allocated to cover the costs of construction work of Aleppo Cuisine Center’s facility, “ALEPPO” Compatriotic Charitable Organization reported.
The project’s innovations include its focus on women and individuals with developmental disabilities, its commitment to offering flexible working hours to refugees with family obligations, and its re-investment of 100% of profits into humanitarian relief programs and new job-creation for vulnerable populations.