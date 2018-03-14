The UK promised to freeze Russian State assets if they were used to threaten British interests, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated, Reuters reported.
"We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of U.K. nationals or residents," May said, promising to use all possible legal powers against criminals and corrupt elites.
“And, led by the National Crime Agency, we will continue to bring all the capabilities of U.K. law enforcement to bear against serious criminals and corrupt elites. There is no place for these people -- or their money -- in our country.”
Earlier it was reported that Britain is to kick out 23 Russian diplomats, the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War, over a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent in England that Prime Minister Theresa May blamed on Moscow