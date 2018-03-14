U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that no members of the British royal family or government ministers will attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the wake of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, BBC reported.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, are in a critical condition after the incident in Salisbury on 4 March.
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the relationship between the two countries "cannot be the same".
Buckingham Palace said "no plans had been made" for any of the Royal Family to travel for the World Cup in Russia.