YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Angela Merkel on her re-election as a German Chancellor, presidential press service reported.
Expressing confidence that Angela Merkel's rich work experience will continue to contribute to the development and prosperity of Germany, strengthening the strong role of Germany in the international arena, the President wished Chancellor success in all her initiatives. President Sargsyan expressed hope that, during her new term in office, the Armenian-German relations will continue to develop dynamically and expand in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
"I have repeatedly mentioned that Germany is a reliable partner of Armenia, an active supporter of democratic reforms and economic development. Today, the Armenian-German political dialogue is at a new level, economic cooperation, cultural, inter-parliamentary and decentralized relations are developing," the President noted.