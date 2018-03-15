Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Deputy Speaker of Danish Parliament Christian Juhl in Copenhagen on March 14.
Highlighting the inter-parliamentary cooperation, the interlocutors noted that the strengthening of ties between Armenia and Denmark in this format would contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations.
Edward Nalbandian briefed the interlocutor on Armenia's initiatives on the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, highlighting the joint efforts of the international community in this direction.
Minister Nalbandian briefed Christian Juhl on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries on an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.