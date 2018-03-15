YEREVAN. – The incumbent authorities are attempting not to put a great deal of “sparkle” to Armen Sarkissian’s forthcoming inauguration arguing that the President-elect of Armenia no longer has primary mandate, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“But one of the main reasons is the ‘respect’ toward [serving President] Serzh Sargsyan, who will end his tenure on that day.

“By the way, according to our information, the authorities have taken ‘hard’ the news that Prince Charles [of the UK] also ‘might’ attend the inauguration.

“The compiled list of guests was large from the very beginning, but it will go through a three-phase filter: Armen Sarkissian himself, leadership of the parliament, and then also the President’s Office will look and filter [this guest list],” wrote Hraparak.