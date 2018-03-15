European Parliament delegation has been conducting secret talks with North Korea, The Telegraph reported.

The European Parliament delegation has met North Korean officials 14 times for three years to persuade Pyongyang to end its nuclear program, said the leader of the delegation Nirj Deva.

“We met in secret with senior North Koreans on 14 occasions. We understood their concerns and they understand ours,” he told reporters.

According to him, European Parliament decided to disclose this information after US President Donald Trump had announced his readiness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.