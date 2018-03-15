YEREVAN. – Domestic policy is one of the reasons for the unresolved conflicts, said professor of international relations at Oxford University, Neil MacFarlane when speaking about Karabakh.

Neil MacFarlane was one of the speakers of Yerevan-hosted international conference ” Prospects for Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh: International and Domestic Perspectives”. The conference is organized within the program implemented by the Caucasus Institute with funding from the British Conflict, Stability and Security Fund.

According to him, domestic policy is one of the reasons for the unresolved conflicts. In case of Azerbaijan, the situation is clear, as Baku declares readiness to solve the conflict by force, he added.

Neil MacFarlane criticized Russia’s policy of supplying arms to both parties. He referred to some experts’ opinions saying that Russia makes use of instable situation for its own national interests.

Azerbaijan may not change its policy under the current regime, he said, adding that if Azerbaijani regime is replaced by democratic authorities, the approaches would change as well. However, the changes will need time.