YEREVAN. – Within the framework of its Eastern Partnership instrument, the European Union (EU) has allocated €60 million to Armenia for conducting reforms in community public administration.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, on Thursday noted about the aforementioned at the 14th Eastern Partnership Panel on Public Administration Reform, in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, €20 million from that amount were provided to budgetary financing.

Świtalski said the ongoing reforms within Armenia’s public administration are carried out in line with the country’s expectations and aspirations.

As per the EU ambassador, Armenia is at the phase of radical reforms, and transformations in public administration are their foundation.