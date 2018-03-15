YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who arrived in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen on an official visit, on Wednesday met with members of the Danish Foreign Policy Society.

Nalbandian presented to the Danish foreign policy analysts the objectives of his visit to Denmark, the results of his Copenhagen talks, and the main priorities and challenges of Armenia’s foreign policy as well as the measures being taken to address them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he reflected on Armenia-European Union (EU) relations, and informed those in attendance about Armenia’s outlook on urgent regional and international matters as well as the avenues for their resolution.

In addition, the Armenian FM briefed the representatives of the Danish Foreign Policy Society on the ongoing joint efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to achieve a pacific settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Subsequently, Edward Nalbandian responded to the queries posed by those in attendance.