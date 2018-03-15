YEREVAN. – The impression is that some conclusions are drawn by Russia.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia. He noted this reflecting on the statement by the chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, who had noted that in the future Russia’s sale of arms to Azerbaijan will not be carried out at the current scale.

“The fact that they [Russia] are trying to draw conclusions from the April [2016] war is welcomed,” Kocharyan said. “Such statement is welcomed.”

And to the remark that, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia is the number one supplier of arms to Azerbaijan from 2013 to 2017 and this makes up 65 percent of the armament Azerbaijan has imported, the Armenian deputy FM responded that Russia has always been the top supplier of weapons to Azerbaijan.

As reported earlier, Konstantin Kosachev had stated that Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan were conducted within the framework of the agreements that were reached before April 2016 (i.e. the four-day military actions on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, and which Azerbaijan had unleashed).