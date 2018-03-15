STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Thursday held a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Kuropatkino settlement of the NKR Martuni Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative to the OSCE CiO, the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.