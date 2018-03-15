Zakharova: Karabakh settlement being discussed with a number of partners

OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh

Moody’s revised Ardshinbank՛s Rating Outlook to Positive reaffirming ratings on the level of the sovereign

Nalbandian in Denmark, speaks on Karabakh conflict and Armenia-EU relations

Armenian FM to attend ministerial meeting to support Lebanon

Armenia official about Azerbaijan’s drills: We must be ready for any move

Armenia, Denmark sign double taxation relief convention

Świtalski: EU provided €60mn to Armenia for public administration reform

Ambassador: Britain supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Newspaper: Armenia authorities take “hard” news of Prince Charles’ possible attendance to President-elect’s inauguration

Russia envoy to UN says UK has no proof of Moscow involvement in poisoning of Skripal

Artsakh President at US Congress, discusses Karabakh peace process

Armenia ranked 129th in UN World Happiness Report

Russian Foreign Ministry: Theresa May's statement is gross provocation

Edward Nalbandian meets with Deputy Speaker of Danish Parliament

President Sargsyan congratulates German Chancellor Angela Merkel on re-election

FMs of Armenia and Denmark meet in Copenhagen

Armen Sarkissian takes part in reception at Gladstone's Library

Theresa May ready to take other steps against Russian provocation

UK Ministers and Royal Family will not attend World Cup 2018 in Russia

UK seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Skripal case

UK promises to freeze Russian State assets if they used to threaten British interests

Russian Foreign Ministry promises to react to May's statement in the near future

Japan supports Syrian refugees living in Armenia

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

UK suspends all high-level diplomatic contact with Russia

Kurdistan's airports reopen for international flights

Dollar decline continues in Armenia

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia wants to collaborate with all integration associations that play important role in region

Japan PM congratulates Armenia President-elect

Angela Merkel was elected German chancellor

Armenia welcomes new developments on inter-Korean dialogue

Italy corporation seeks to partake in Armenia’s North-South Highway construction

Kosachev: Armenia is truly strategic partner and ally to Russia

GIZ representatives: Some Armenia startups can become serious international players

Second round of competition for IT grants kicks off in Armenia

Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Russia MP says sale of arms to Azerbaijan is just doing business

Vutova: New Criminal Code adoption is part of Armenia’s commitments

Armenia FM to head to Denmark on official visit

EU ambassador says Armenia is at important transitional phase

US avenue to be renamed to Artsakh Street

Newspaper: Armenia President-elect did everything to report to incumbent President

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Karabakh President in Washington, visits Armenia embassy and Artsakh representation

Armenia, UK sign 2018 defense cooperation program

Snowden: New CIA boss is wanted for arrest in Europe

Hillary Clinton: US did not ‘deserve’ Trump presidency

Members of Congress commemorate 30th anniversary of anti-Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan

Trump says Russia must provide answers on poisoning of ex-Russian spy

Gina Haspel - torture master?

Tillerson says to leave office on March 31

U.S. general signals support for Iran nuclear deal

Armenia FM meets State Secretary of Sweden

Armenian President convenes consultation on activities of Military Insurance Fund

Georgia, Czech Republic presidents congratulate Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian

Teacher dismissed for calls for friendship between Azerbaijanis and Armenians

Bus carrying students crashes in Alabama

Trump nominates Gina Haspel to head CIA

Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

Konstantin Kosachev: Armenia is special ally to Russia

Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Pope Francis on 5th anniversary of his papacy

Armenia President: Ties with Malaysian people are solid foundation for effective cooperation (PHOTOS)

Ruling party faction MP: Only Armenia incumbent President can conduct Karabakh peace talks

Russia army general staff says US plans to strike Damascus

Armenia ex-justice minister’s candidacy is proposed as next Constitutional Court chief judge

Armenia MPs to observe Russia presidential election

CIS MPs in Yerevan, confer on environmental issues

OSCE PA chief: We support Minsk Group efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

PM, Lebanon businessmen discuss investment opportunities in Armenia

Trump extends sanctions on Iran for one year

Saad Hariri: Exchange of Armenia-Lebanon investments is in active phase

EU official: No major obstacles to ratification of EU-Armenia agreement

Newspaper: 30,000 Armenians live in Azerbaijan?

Karabakh President arrives in Washington

MFA: UK accusations are aimed at discrediting Russia ahead of 2018 World Cup

EU official: EU-Armenia deal shows Eastern Partnership is not against Russia

Russia Federation Council delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Seekers of Armenians’ “treasures” detained in Turkey

Armenian PM meets with Lebanese President

ANCA SFV West Chapter to host conference on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Liberation Movement

Armenian President and IMF delegation discuss cooperation issues

Hariri: We need to strengthen relations with Armenia

Armenia PM: Armenian-Lebanese relations have great potential for development

Ambassador: Malaysia interested in development of relations with Armenia

Karabakh issue has no military solution – Sharmazanov to Moldovan parliamentarians

Sharmazanov: Azerbaijani military drills are political trick

Merkel and Putin have exchanged German beer and smoked fish

50 people killed in Nepal plane crash

Azerbaijan dissatisfied with US, summons Ambassador Cekuta to MFA

Armenian official: Main idea behind Eastern Partnership is a system of common values

Dollar is stable, euro goes down in Armenia

Moody’s changes Armenia sovereign rating prospect to “positive”

Armenia PM: Lebanese companies can use our platform to access broader markets

Johannes Hahn:We begin new process after Eastern Partnership summit

Mogherini: EU will be more practical with new Eastern Partnership architecture

Ambassador: Poland is interested in developing its ties with Armenia

EU extends anti-Russian sanctions for 6 months

Russia accelerates implementation of agreement on S-400 missile system supply to Turkey