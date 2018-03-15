Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman kept his mother apart from his father, NBC reported.
According to current and former high-ranking US officials, more than two years ago, the prince prevented his mother from seeing his father King Salman to concentrate power in his hands, the source said.
US officials rely on intelligence data and state that the prince’s mother could object to his plans to seize power.
According to them, she was under house arrest in the palace of Saudi Arabia without king being aware.