YEREVAN. – Six of the seismic events which the “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia recorded in the past seven days were in Armenia, and one—in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), informed the 911 Artakarg Tert (Emergency Newspaper) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
From March 9 to Monday, six earthquakes measuring magnitude 0.7 to 1.6 were registered in the Ararat, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Kotayk Provinces of Armenia.
And on Tuesday, a 1.3-magnitude tremor was recorded 43km northwest of Martakert, Republic of Artsakh.
In addition, seven seismic activities measuring magnitude 3 and greater were registered in the region, and one such earthquake—outside the region.