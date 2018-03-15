YEREVAN. – Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian received the newly appointed Ambassador of Albania (residence in Athens) Ardiana Hobdari.
According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Nazarian congratulated Ambassador Hobdari on her appointment and expressed hope that the Ambassador would give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation.
The Ambassador, in her turn, assured that she would do her best to intensify Armenian-Albanian cooperation
The sides exchanged views over political dialogue, cooperation in international organizations, development of trade and economic relations, cooperation in educational and cultural spheres, the expansion of legal framework, as well as discussed the preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan.
The sides also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional developments.