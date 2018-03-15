President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday visited the US Congress. He met with a group of members of the foreign affairs committee, and discussed Artsakh-US relations, avenues for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional trends.

The NKR President accentuated Washington’s considerable contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region and in seeking a pacific and equitable solution to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

A street in Istanbul will be renamed after slain Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

According to the respective decision, Samanyolu Street in Sisli district will renamed to Hrant Dink Street.

Şişli District Council has forwarded this decision to Istanbul Municipal Council, after whose approval the decision will come into force.

American actor and producer Dean Cain said he hopes Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide. During his visit to Israel, Cain spoke to The Jerusalem Post and voiced the importance of recognizing this tragedy.

Cain noted that although he would not tell a foreign country what to do, he hopes every government would recognize Armenian Genocide, because “it’s a historic fact.”

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian is holding meetings in Copenhagen. On Wednesday he met with tax minister Karsten Lauritzen of Denmark to discuss development of trade and economic ties.

The ministers signed the convention between Armenia and Denmark on the relief for double taxation of income and property, and on the prevention of tax evasion.

Edward Nalbandian also met with Michael Starbæk Christensen, Permanent Under-Secretary of State of Denmark, responsible for Foreign Affairs. A number of issues related to the development of the Armenian-Danish relations were discussed.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced a range of economic and diplomatic measures, including the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts with Russia over poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

The UK announced Wednesday it will expel 23 Russian diplomats and promised to freeze Russian assets if they were used to threaten British interests. Later in the day UK blocked Russia-proposed statement on the Skripal incident at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Moscow denounced Theresa May's claims as baseless and promised to expel British diplomats in response.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed to ensure full implementation of the e-health system within 15 days.

“At this stage, it is necessary to ensure the integration of all health facilities operating under the authority of the city and regional municipalities in the e-health system. The point is that in many places there is no Internet, and it is necessary to solve this problem shortly,” Karapetyan said.

Armenian national squad are still 91st in the new FIFA standings released on Thursday. The squad’s once 30th ranking, however, was a record-breaking high for the country.

Reigning world champions Germany still top the FIFA World Ranking, where Brazil and current European champions Portugal are still second and third, respectively.