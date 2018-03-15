The leaders of France, Germany, UK and US have jointly condemned a chemical attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Reuters reported.
“We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK, on 4 March 2018. This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all,” the leaders said in a statement.
The four countries urged Russia to provide full access of its Novichok nerve agent program to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.