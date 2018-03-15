Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed tells Norah O'Donnell his country would get its own nuclear bomb as soon as possible if Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon, CBS This Morning reported.
According to him, "Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible."
He also called Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "the new Hitler" of the Middle East.
"He wants to create his own project in the Middle East very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time. Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realize how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East," Saudi Arabia's crown prince noted.