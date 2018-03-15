UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson urged Russia to "go away" and "shut up" as he unveiled plans for a new chemical weapons "defence centre", BBC reported.

He made the comments as he announced a £48m investment in a facility that will be located at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in Porton Down.

Scientists at the Wiltshire lab helped identify the nerve agent used to attack ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Russia said his comments demonstrated his "intellectual impotence".

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Williamson said the "shocking and reckless" attack on Mr Skripal and his daughter illustrated the increasing dangers the UK faced from chemical weapons. Mr Williamson said there was "no doubt the attack came from Russia".

In questions after the speech Mr Williamson was asked what further measures the UK would take if Russia expelled British diplomats. He said: "We will look at how Russia responds to what we've done. It's absolutely atrocious and outrageous what Russia did in Salisbury - we've responded to that. Frankly, Russia should go away - it should shut up. But if they do respond to the action we have taken, we'll consider it carefully and we'll look at our options. But it would be wrong to prejudge their response."