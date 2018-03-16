YEREVAN.- Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has referred to the statement of the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, saying that “The UN and OSCE documents show that the “Khojaly events” were e genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis”.
Sharmazanov told the reporters that the statement of the Turkish PM cannot be describe anyway else but a blatant lie or absurd. “He said that the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations have condemned the “massacres” committed by Armenians. There is no international organization in the world, be it the UN, PACE or OSCE, that has adopted any document condemning Armenia in massacres. It’s a blatant lie”,