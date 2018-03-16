An Armenian man was arrested in the US State of California for hitting a woman with his vehicle and fleeing from the scene.

On Wednesday evening, a 61-year-old woman was walking across an intersection in Glendale when a black crossover SUV hit her, according to Glendale police.

The driver of this vehicle, however, did not stop and fled the scene.

Glendale Community College police received the report and found the car at some distance.

It was found out that the driver of this Chevrolet Equinox was Glendale resident Vano Astvatsatryan, 44.

He is arrested and charged.

The woman was provided with medical assistance; her injuries are not life-threatening.