YEREVAN. – An unprecedented development occurred during the parliamentary election that was held in Italy on March 4, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.
“PACE [Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe] President Michele Nicoletti was not elected MP. Under the PACE charter, he can hold the mandate of the [PACE] President for 6 months. But upon his wish, he can also submit his resignation; and in that case, a new President will be elected during the [PACE] April session.
“[PACE] co-rapporteur on Armenia Giuseppe Galati (…) also was not elected MP, and a new co-rapporteur also will be elected in his stead,” wrote Zhamanak.