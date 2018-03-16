YEREVAN. – A man’s suicide attempt from Victory Bridge in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan has been prevented.

The man, named Hrach, has been taken to police station, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The reason for this suicide attempt is the criminal case, under which he faces 3.5 years in prison.

His wife told Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper that her husband had committed theft one year ago, but then the victim was compensated for the damage.

The investigation was completed, and the case was sent to court.

Hrach, however, said he does not want to be tried.

And his wife said they had deceived her husband by saying he will not be tried, but now he is being tried.