YEREVAN. – An investigation is underway into the car accident that occurred at a military unit of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and which claimed the life of a serviceman.
According to a statement by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, on Thursday at around 5:30pm, military vehicle driver, Private Edgar Yeremyan, died on the way to the military hospital, and due to the injuries he sustained during a training drive with the newly recruited drivers of the aforesaid military unit.
The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances behind this incident.