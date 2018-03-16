Lebanon is the quintessence of the Middle East with its multicultural, multiethnic, and multi-religious structure that is the reflection of almost the whole region within the boundaries of one state.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated the aforementioned at the Rome ministerial meeting to support Lebanon.

“It is a challenge, since everything happening in the region can resonate in this country, at the same time it is an asset in terms of benefits born of the diversity,” Nalbandian added. “For these very reasons Lebanon may have an impact on the regional situation either exacerbating its wounds, or at the current turbulent times act as an island of peace, representing an example of coexistence for others. All these add to the significance of this state for the regional security and stability and in helping this country to effectively address the challenges. We anticipate that this conference will make a tangible contribution in this regard and will be followed by not less meaningful steps.”

As per the Armenian FM, the importance of the situation in Lebanon goes beyond its regional significance, the country represents “the traditional ethno-confessional colorfulness and the richness of historical-cultural heritage,” and “these are universal values that require global protection.”