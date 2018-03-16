The importance of the situation in Lebanon for Armenia goes beyond its regional significance. For centuries the Armenian nation has constituted part of the Lebanese and, in general, the Middle East mosaic.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said the abovementioned at the Rome ministerial meeting to support Lebanon.

“Today this country [Lebanon] hosts the largest Armenian community in the region, and continue to be one of the cultural and spiritual centers of our people,” he added. “Traditionally Armenians have been active in all spheres of the social life in Lebanon, including the politics. Today they are represented both in the Government and in the Parliament. The Armenians shared the whole difficulties that befell on the people of Lebanon and look forward to make their contribution to the safe and secure future of the state.

“On numerous occasions Armenia has expressed its support to the friendly people of Lebanon. It has been once again reiterated during the February official visit of the President of Lebanon to Armenia, as well as during the Armenian Prime Minister's official visit to Lebanon three days ago.

“Starting from November 2014 the Armenian platoon composed of 32 peacekeepers has been serving under the Italian command in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“We are looking forward to more effective cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon in defence and security fields based on the precise proposals that are already on the table, as well as the new ideas.”