UK’s refusal to work with Russia on the case of former spy Sergey Skripal is a gross violation of Chemical Weapons Convention, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia was told directly that UK is not going to hold any talks, Lavrov said, adding that “before you do something, you must directly appeal to the state from the territory of which, you suspect, a poisonous substance came from”, RIA Novosti reported.

“We are arrogantly told: ‘we are not going to talk to you’,” he added.

As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.