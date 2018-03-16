YEREVAN. – Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand on Friday paid a visit to the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran) in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Princess Sirindhorn toured the museum-institute and got familiarized with the Armenian manuscript heritage, the Institute informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Gifts were exchanged after the tour.
And at the end of her visit to the Matenadaran, the Princess Royal of Thailand wrote down her respective impressions on its book of honored guests.