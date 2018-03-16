The 25th Prague International Film Festival (Febiofest) kicked off Thursday in the capital city of the Czech Republic.
And world-renowned French Armenian singer, composer, and actor Charles Aznavour became the main guest of, and an award-winner at, this event, according to Orer (Days) Armenian monthly.
During the 25 years of this film festival, Aznavour is the 44th well-known film personality to win the Kristián Award for Contributions to World Cinema.
Before awarding this prize, however, parts were screened from the films Aznavour played in, and there was a standing ovation in the hall when he was handed the Kristián statuette.
Also, the master of ceremonies recalled that Charles Aznavour will give a concert in Prague on Friday.