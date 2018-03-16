New Ambassador of Albania to Armenia Ardiana Hobdari—with residence in Athens—on Friday presented her credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
Congratulating the ambassador on assuming office, the President wished her success in carrying out her diplomatic mission in Armenia, and expressed the hope that the ambassador will bring activeness to bilateral relations.
But Sargsyan did not consider the use of the existing potential of cooperation to be sufficient enough, especially given that Armenia and Albania have entered the quarter century in their diplomatic relations.
The President underscored high-ranking reciprocal visits toward the development of relations, and highlighted the regulation of legal framework, intensification of parliamentary relations and development of economic relations between the two countries, and their collaboration within international relations.
The newly appointed Albanian ambassador, for her part, noted that she agrees with the Armenian President in terms of intensifying bilateral relations.
Ambassador Hobdari assured that her activities will be aimed at the development of cooperation and the promotion of contacts.
Also, the Albanian diplomat welcomed, on behalf of her country, the development of Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation and wished success.
Furthermore, Ardiana Hobdari lauded Albania’s Armenian community, which, in her view, also can play a part in the development of bilateral relations.